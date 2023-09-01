This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

In a reversal of fortune for offshore wind, a major developer announced it will delay projects along the New York and New Jersey coasts due to financial difficulties. Meanwhile, a new poll out this week by Monmouth University shows a significant drop in support for wind energy among New Jersey residents, who are split along partisan lines.

The Danish company Orsted said high-interest rates and supply chain issues will cause delays at three major offshore wind projects, including Ocean Wind 1 off the coast of Atlantic City.

In a statement, Orsted said it may write off more than $2 billion dollars.

The company said talks with federal officials to secure more subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act have stalled.

“We will continue to work with our stakeholders to explore all options to improve our near-term projects, including continued dialogue about ITC (Investment Tax Credit) qualification, OREC (Offshore Renewable Energy Credit) adjustment, and other business-case adjustments,’’ said David Hardy, executive vice president and CEO of Region Americas at Orsted.

The company could get up to 30% in tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act. OREC refers to a state subsidy paid for by ratepayers.

In July, federal regulators approved construction to start on Orsted’s Ocean Wind 1, saying it would create 3,000 jobs and help the Biden Administration reach its goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.