Aqua Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania American Water, the state’s largest water providers, say they’re reducing toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water as the Trump administration threatens to weaken federal regulations on the so-called “forever chemicals.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat the “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. But the agency pivoted last month, proposing to rollback certain PFAS restrictions, while extending the compliance deadline to 2031.

Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca said his company is pushing forward, and half of Aqua’s inventory that has a history of PFAS contamination is now federally compliant. The company serves almost 521,000 households and businesses across the state.

“We’re moving with the current regulation, and we have to have it done essentially by 2027 so that we’re in compliance,” he said.

PFAS — widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam — have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

In an effort to reduce health problems linked to PFAS contamination, the EPA under the Biden administration restricted two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — to 4 parts per trillion. Though EPA is preserving those specific rules, the agency has proposed to give water providers another two years to comply.

“The recently announced plan by the EPA to extend the timeline for compliance would not impact American Water’s PFAS compliance or capital plan as the company is committed to complying with the standards in a timely manner,” said American Water spokesman Ruben Rodriguez in a statement.

The EPA also plans to scrap limits entirely for three other types of PFAS — PFHxS, PFNA and GenX — as well as limitations on a mixture of several types of forever chemicals.