From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Water provider Aqua Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit against Arkema Inc., alleging the chemical manufacturer contaminated the greater West Chester area’s water supplies with the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS.

The so-called “forever chemicals,” widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have prompted strict regulations on the chemicals. The concerns about PFAS have also sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

The latest lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, alleges Arkema negligently discharged PFAS into the Goose Creek watershed, which Aqua draws from to supply drinking water to about 16,000 customers in Delaware County, and in parts of Chester County.

As a result of Arkema’s alleged actions, Aqua spent millions of dollars to test and remove PFAS from its water supply, according to the lawsuit. The water provider is seeking compensation to recover the associated costs.