The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new water quality standards that aim to protect fish in a portion of the most populated parts of the Delaware River.

Some fish traveling the river between Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Wilmington struggle to survive and thrive due to low dissolved oxygen levels caused by ammonia discharges from wastewater facilities.

This urban stretch of the Delaware River is the only section of the region’s waterways that isn’t fully protective of aquatic life, according to the EPA, and oxygen level criteria doesn’t meet Clean Water Act standards.

Environmental groups have been calling for improved fish protections in the Delaware River for more than a decade, voicing concerns about the federally endangered Atlantic Sturgeon.

“This proposed rule takes an important step toward protecting endangered species and promoting healthy waterways for the aquatic life that depend on them,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement.

The EPA is proposing federal standards that determine the levels of oxygen fish need in order to flourish along 38 miles of the Delaware River. The agency also proposes updating protections for fish of all life stages, including fertilized eggs and larval stages.

Standards around dissolved oxygen levels have not been updated for 50 years. Scientists have called on the Delaware River Basin Commission, which oversees the region’s water quality, to increase its 1967 criteria for dissolved oxygen levels.

The Clean Water Act aims to ensure waterways are safe for aquatic life, and any standards that don’t meet that goal must be reevaluated periodically and updated when more protective standards are attainable, said Greg Voigt, an environmental scientist with the EPA.

“The current standards for dissolved oxygen … are not intended to protect the various stages of native fish species that inhabit this river,” he said. “Particularly, they’re not protective of juvenile life stages.”