Delaware botanical garden donates plant waste to help injured birds

A team of horticulturalists at Mt. Cuba Center waded through a meadow of tall native grasses on a mid-November morning. As they trekked through the expanse and gathered piles of yellow plants, Velcro-like seeds from other meadow plants adorned their clothes.

“What we’re doing today is managing yellow Indiangrass,” said Joshua Dunham, a senior horticulturist at the botanical garden in Hockessin, Delaware.

Along the way, the gardeners bent down to cut the seed-filled stems to control these rapidly growing grasses. Some of the plant waste will be composted. But other piles, along with their seeds, will be sent to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, about 10 miles away in Newark, Delaware.

The bird rescue uses the donated plant waste to create natural habitats for native birds recovering from oil spills, flying into windows, cat attacks, fishing line entanglements, and lead poisoning. The organizations say the partnership underscores the importance of native wildlife.

“We are holding the value of these native plants,” Dunham said. “This is food. This is habitat for these birds. And why can’t we give [the plants] a second purpose?”

Bird rescue volunteer Marian Quinn came up with the idea in 2018 when Mt. Cuba posted on Facebook that it needed to destroy the egg casings of Chinese praying mantises, which are invasive and prey on native insects. Quinn asked the garden to donate them to the bird rescue instead.

“I wrote to them and said, ‘No, don’t burn them. Give them to Tri-State because we can hatch them. There’s food in there,’” she said.

Mt. Cuba soon started donating dead and ailing plants, from branches to grasses, as well as seeds. The bird rescue uses the plant materials to design temporary homes for the birds while they recover. Quinn drives to Mt. Cuba throughout the year to fill her Mazda with piles of plants.

Dunham said the partnership has made his job that much more worthwhile.

“It makes me want to get up and come to work and just to help support another organization that’s doing work for another living organism,” he said.

The donations save the bird rescuers time and energy, because they don’t have to hunt for native plants themselves. In the summer months, there might be 250 birds to find plants for.

The enclosures mimic the birds’ natural habitats, which helps reduce stress and the amount of time clinicians need to handle them, said Tri-State clinic director Andrea Howey-Newcomb.

“Most of these animals are prey species to some animals out in the wild,” Howey-Newcomb said. “So, having an environment that they can feel comfortable in will make them feel safe. Once they feel safe, they will start self-feeding [which will] decrease their time in captivity.”