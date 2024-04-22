Several birds named after Philadelphians will be renamed as part of an effort to stop honoring enslavers and racists

Controversies around naming plants and animals after people have been swirling since people started naming flora and fauna. A curator at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science, Matthew Halley, found a 1799 unpublished writing by Peale urging scientists to get rid of the “unmeaning custom.”

“I mean that of naming subjects of nature, after persons, who have plumed themselves with those childish ideas of their being the first discoverers of such or such things,” Peale wrote.

His objections were largely unheeded. The ornithologist Robert Ridgway later named Peale’s falcon after Peale’s son, Titian.

The early days of natural science was literally a wild frontier. In the 18th and 19th centuries men scrambled to all regions of the globe propelled by the promise of being the first to describe and name every animal, vegetable and mineral on earth. The frenzy to seek and identify as many species as possible was sometimes more driven by ego than rigor.

“For some it was a religious motive. They thought that these were God’s creations and the more we knew about them the more we would admire God,” Peck said. “For others it was a much more clinical approach. Almost like stamp collecting. You could check the box. You had them all.”

Titian Peale and Thomas Say, for example, were hired to join an expedition to the western part of the continent to record species. In anticipation of possible conflict with British and native people in those territories, they traveled with a military outfit. The naturalists were issued their own soldier uniforms to make the unit appear more formidable than it actually was.

Before the expedition, Charles Willson Peale painted portraits of both Titian and Say so that he would have a visual record if they died. If they made it back alive he would have portraits of the victorious heroes. They lived.

On the other hand, John Cassin, considered the nation’s preeminent bird expert in the 1840s, was less adventurous. The newly minted Smithsonian Institute asked him to be its official taxonomist to describe specimens brought back from western expeditions, a territory he never visited.

Cassin, who by most accounts led a quiet and dutiful life dedicated to birds, died from his passion. He treated bird specimens with arsenic — the standard chemical preservative of the time — which over time poisoned him. His archived letters suggest he knew his work would ultimately kill him.

There are five birds named after Cassin: Cassin’s auklet, Cassin’s kingbird, Cassin’s vireo, Cassin’s sparrow and Cassin’s finch. After the American Ornithological Society removes Cassin’s name from the birds, he will still be remembered on the cover of the Delaware Valley Ornithological Society’s newsletter, “The Cassinia.”