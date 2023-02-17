Lights Out Philly, an effort to reduce the number of birds that die crashing into buildings in Philadelphia, appears to be working.

The past two spring and fall migration seasons, Philly-area organizations have convinced building owners and managers to turn out the lights at night, so that birds don’t get disoriented and fly into the glass.

“We think it’s working,” said Keith Russell, program manager for urban conservation with Audubon Mid-Atlantic, one of the organizations behind Lights Out Philly.

Organizers have started collecting data, and say it looks promising. They announced early results at a preview of a new bird-themed exhibit at Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences, called “Conversations With Birds,” which opens Saturday and runs through late May.

At one building on Market Street that cut its light the most, bird collision deaths in the fall dropped around 70% since 2020, according to the collaborative. Russell emphasizes that these results are preliminary.

“If we can continue monitoring for a couple of years and we see that this reduction continues, then we have more confidence that it’s the lights, and not anything else,” he said.

Because of its location along one of the country’s four major migration “flyways,” Philadelphia can see millions of migrating birds each year. Birds use the stars to navigate, but can get disoriented by city lights. They can try to fly through reflective or transparent glass, and get injured or die.

Researchers have found that these behavioral disruptions can disappear when lights are turned off. One study that focused on a large building in Chicago modeled that decreasing the lighted window area could reduce bird deaths by around 60%.