Turn out your lights to help save birds migrating through Philly

It’s spring migration season, which means millions of birds could make their way through Philadelphia in the coming weeks. Some could get hurt or die crashing into buildings — but you can help keep them safe, just by turning out your lights.

“Everyone’s home matters,” said Keith Russell, program manager for Urban Conservation with Audubon Mid-Atlantic. “Every commercial building, industrial building, every high-rise.”

Between April 1 and May 31, an initiative called Lights Out Philly encourages building owners and managers to turn out lights at night, both inside and outside of buildings. It runs again for several months during the fall.

The effort — organized by the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Delaware Valley Ornithological Club, Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and two local Audubon Society chapters — started last year in response to a mass collision event on a cloudy night in October 2020 that killed more than a thousand birds in a small area downtown.

“It was during the peak of fall bird migration, and these birds were attracted to some of our tallest buildings with the brightest lights,” Russell said.

Philadelphia is located on one of the country’s four major migration “flyways.” Birds traveling through Philly in the spring and fall use the stars to navigate. But on cloudy nights, these are harder to see, and birds can get easily disoriented by city lights.

“They can be drawn really, really powerfully to bright lights. And under those conditions, you can have mass collisions of hundreds or thousands of birds crashing into buildings,” Russell said. “It seems a little nonsensical that they would just go flying into brightly lit things, but they do.”