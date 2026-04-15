Big Sit

He said the Big Sit concept is to gather a group of people together in a circle 17 feet in diameter and wait for the birds to come.

“You just sit there for an hour or two and you calculate how many bird species you see or hear,” Holland said.

The original Big Sit was created by the New Haven Bird Club in October 1992. Initially billed as a “tailgate party for birders,” the event has expanded across the nation and around the world. Big Sit spinoff events now take place year-round, often sponsored or supported by organizations like New Jersey Audubon.

“Being outside really helps rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit,” he said. “Exercise, mingling with the community and having conversations — it’s really important,” he said.

Everyone should be able to have experiences like these, said Adehl Schwaderer, program manager at New Jersey Audubon’s Cape May Bird Observatory.

“The natural world is for everyone, no matter what kind of limitations they may have,” she said. “I think it’s really critical to provide programs to enjoy the great outdoors.”

Bieseker was able to attend the bird-watching event by using an all-terrain wheelchair provided by the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

“I saw this contraption. It looked like a tractor to me, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I hope that isn’t the wheelchair,’” she said. “I’ll never be able to do that.”

But after getting a quick tutorial on how to control the device, she said that she felt more comfortable and headed off to help her group find birds.

Her daughter, Diane Baumgartner, of Hamilton, New Jersey, said her mother was thrilled to participate in the event.

“She was getting to do something that she didn’t think she would ever be able to do again, she really was tickled she was out in the woods. It was a wonderful time,” she said.

Baumgartner said when she was a child, she used to go on nature hikes with her parents, and having the chance to share the experience again with her mother was special.

“Her world is in the assisted living facility,” Baumgartner said. “This was a way to expand that world. She posted about it on her Facebook page. She was thrilled, and we shared it together.”

Holland said seven specially designed all-terrain wheelchairs are available to transport Big Sit participants to the birding observation circles. He said that while some people are avid birders and will keep track of how many species they can identify, others may not know anything about birds.

“This will be a chance to spend quality time outside, and everyone is welcome,” he said.

People of all ages and without mobility challenges are also welcome to join the Big Sit events.