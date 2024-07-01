Searching for ‘symbiosis’

In Chester County, Warner hopes to weave a coalition between land owners, farmers and the local mushroom industry.

Jamie Hicks, a fourth generation farmer, is one of the farmers participating in the delayed mowing and research program. A recent Chester County “Farmer of the Year,” Hicks grows row crops, including soybeans and corn, as well as close to 3,000 acres of hay.

Hicks grows two types of hay: feed hay for horses and mulch hay for use in mushroom compost.

Premium feed hay is harvested early in the season, when grassland birds like bobolinks nest. Mulch hay can be harvested later, because it’s about quantity, rather than quality.

“Horse hay we try to cut … when it’s young, it’s green, it doesn’t go to seed,” Hicks said. “Mulch is the older hay that has a lot of the nutrients out of the plant. It’s basically more of a hollow stem, and it composts better.”

Horse hay sells for much more per ton than mulch hay, sometimes two to three times as much, said Andrew Frankenfield, a Montgomery County–based educator with Penn State Extension who focuses on hay and other forage crop production.

But he says it’s also harder to make, because farmers only have a tight two-week window to cut it — and their plans can be thrown off by the weather.

Hicks can’t harvest all of his hay fields during that two-week window, so even before he joined the delayed mowing program, he cut most of his hay for mushroom compost. Participating in the program gives him more flexibility to space out his mowing dates, without facing pressure to cut from landowners, he said.

“It’s actually almost a bit of a relief,” Hicks said.

Hicks says putting roughly 300 of the acres he farms into the delayed-mow program has not cost him revenue. He farms enough land that his team always stays busy, even if they delay mowing on some of their fields. It just means they focus on harvesting other hay fields earlier.

But Hicks says committing to mow after July 1 could be difficult for smaller farmers, or for farmers in places without a strong mushroom industry to buy the mulch hay.

Frankenfield, the extension educator, agrees. Switching from growing feed hay to mushroom hay requires different baling equipment, he said, and could cut revenue by at least half for a farmer that grows horse hay exclusively.

“In that case, it wouldn’t be financially viable for them to likely do that,” he said. “[They] would certainly likely need some compensation if they were to enter into that program.”

Warner does not want the program to cost farmers revenue, so she hopes to one day be able to compensate them for participating. The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative, launched by Johnson’s team along with local partner organizations, pays farmers to try out the mowing and grazing techniques it recommends.

Warner also plans to continue surveys and bird tracking to determine which fields are important nesting habitats for which species. This data could inform farmers’ mowing schedules and other land management decisions, she said.

Warner also sees the local mushroom industry as key to the sustainability of the program, because it provides a market for the late-cut hay.

“We have a nice symbiosis here in Chester County, because we have the mushroom capital of the world in Kennett [Square],” Warner said. “When they take this hay later, it’s not good for animals anymore, but they can use it to supply the mushroom industry.”

Basciani Foods, a mushroom producer based in Avondale, mixes mulch hay with manure, corn cobs and other waste to create the compost the mushrooms grow in. The company tries to buy hay as locally as possible, said general manager Fred Recchiuti.

“That makes it easier for [farmers] to drop us off the raw materials that we need, and then they can take some spent compost with the nutrients they need to grow a better crop,” he said.

Hicks also sees the various land uses and interests in Chester County as connected. He’s happy to help out the birds.

“Farmers, we care,” he said. “We’re not just out wanting to mow everything down … I think it’s important that there’s that connection between farmers, the birding groups, environment — you know, full circle.”