FarmerJawn is expanding their agriculture access vision into Chester County

Starting in January, FarmerJawn Agriculture will partner with Westtown School for a new endeavor.

The urban farming operation, still in its youth, will lease 123 acres of the school’s campus to farm it.

Christa Barfield, the founder and chief executive officer of FarmerJawn, will farm the land and use the yield to fill the school’s farm market, which will get a new name. Later on down the line, the farm at Westtown School will also include a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program.

“It’s a combination of everything that we already do: focus on growing food for people, increasing the amount of organic food that’s available regardless of socio-economic status and then also regardless of access,” Barfield said.

The plan is for part of the space to transform into a “food and farming incubator,” which will have smaller farms. A cohort of Black farmers who were trained by Barfield’s nonprofit will operate the smaller farms.