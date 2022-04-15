‘Agriculture is the culture’: FarmerJawn wants to reinvent agriculture education

FarmerJawn is planning a plethora of educational programming to confront the problem in all age groups.

Barfield and Ritter are looking into a homebound program for older folks and those with disabilities who may not be able to leave their houses.

They are already working alongside groups like PowerCorpPHL to help younger adults.

And they also have a school-based program in conjunction with students from Cheltenham High School who study and work as interns. The project-based learning also allows for seniors in the program to come to the Elkins Estate twice a week and help run the CSA program.

Karen Shaffran is a longtime teacher in the Cheltenham School District and three years ago she shifted from teaching in Cedarbrook Middle School to teaching at the high school.

Through conversations with the new superintendent at the time, Shaffran came to a realization that the more she discovered about project-based learning, the more it seemed like her “sweet spot.”

So, the district decided to experiment with the altered learning system.

“At the same time that we were looking into how we could bring project-based learning to the district, we were approached by a donor who had some history with us. He had student-taught at the high school, and he has a family foundation that was interested in seeing if we would sort of go all-in with project-based learning, and he would fund the professional development of a cohort of teachers to sort of see that as a high school,” Shaffran said.

She was a member of that group of teachers and they were sent to a school district in San Diego that has been utilizing project-based learning in grades K-12 for about 15 years. They got a run down from the staff on their experiences and decided to apply it in Cheltenham just for 9th graders.

And as the students progressed in grades, the project would expand with them.

Now, in year five of the program that “functions like a school within a school”, project-based learning is available for all high school students.

“We’ve done all kinds of things, but definitely a fan favorite has been this partnership with FarmerJawn,” Shaffran said.

Students have been integral in the research and design process for the farm at Elkins Estate. They self-selected groups and helped design different parts of the FarmerJawn setup. From the greenhouses to the potential for a goat enclosure, the students envisioned something special.

Shraffran first got connected with Barfield in the 2021-2022 school year after reading about her previous farming venture in the area. She was able to get two students placed at the space that she was at. However, FarmerJawn was going through a rough patch and had to move her operation out of Cheltenham Township.

It wasn’t until Shaffran was going on a walk with her son that they discovered the developers in charge of Elkins Estate were open to doing business and sharing the space. So for months without Christa’s knowledge, Shaffran had conversations with the developers and was able to help FarmerJawn find a home there.

“People already love Christa as a human being and her mission and to actually then be able to get fresh, local organic produce, both from a convenience standpoint, but also as … a reduction of environmental impact that our food is going to be grown locally,” Shaffran said. “To have that as an example of entrepreneurship, of caring for the planet, of a woman owning a business, everything about it — it’s such a gift to us and to me as an educator.”

Barfield and Ritter already have a lot on their plate, but they’re looking to roll out a complete itinerary of school-based programming in the coming year.

However, Barfield doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

“When we have our volunteer days for people that just want to come in on the days that we do them, hopefully once a month that will get more regular, those are great opportunities for one-offs for people that just want to come see what we’re doing and get their hands in some dirt,” Barfield said.

Ritter wants people to know that the motto is “agriculture is the culture” and he’s hoping that with increased visibility, FarmerJawn’s nonprofit can address greater societal issues.

“Our supporters and partners really help us make this work happen. And also, we have some incredible people who are looking to fund this great work because it does take money to keep the lights on, if you will. So I’m thankful for all of those folks, and we just look forward to continuing our great programming,” Ritter said.

While FarmerJawn’s Greenery is having its grand opening on Earth Day at its storefront at 6730 Germantown Avenue, its nonprofit is still a work in progress and is still under development. Plants are already growing in the greenhouse in preparation for its first CSA set for June 1.

However, Barfield will be hosting different events on the property soon in the meantime to raise money for the nonprofit.

She takes pride in being a Black woman owning a business in a space that she hopes will be a catalyst for other Black people to start their own adventure in farming.

“Our nonprofit is really, really revving up and gearing up to make a huge impact in this community,” Barfield said.