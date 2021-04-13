The Ruth L. Bennett Homes, with 261 family units, is the largest federally subsidized public housing development in Chester. The homes, which require tenants to make less than a certain amount to reside there, already serve a vulnerable population. When the pandemic struck, they faced further financial hardships, and keeping food on the table became a challenge.

Enter the Ruth Bennett Community Farm, which is now embarking on its second growing season as a free food distributor for those in need.

The 2-acre property started off as a community garden on the border of the Bennett Homes more than a decade ago. In 2019, Chester — long considered a food desert — only had one supermarket. The farm has tried to be a source of healthy, affordable food, hosting a farmers market that carries everything from peppers and collards to eggplant and herbs.

With the support of donors, the farm pivoted to giving away free boxes of food last spring, averaging about 100 boxes of free food every two weeks. Last Thursday, the farm resumed their bi-weekly distribution, which is expected to continue through October 2021.

The main beneficiaries were and continue to be residents of the Ruth L. Bennett Homes. Any food boxes left over go to other Chester families in need. Keeping with the farm’s mission, the food is always healthy and organically grown.

“Even though we’re in a pandemic where people have been to some degree desperate to get food, we haven’t gone off of our main goal of making sure the food is healthy,” said Steven Fischer, Chester Housing Authority Executive Director.

In addition to supporting families left more vulnerable by the pandemic, Fischer said the distribution efforts helped senior citizens make fewer grocery runs at the height of the pandemic. Older adults continue to be prioritized in distribution.