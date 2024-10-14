From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Sussex County, Delaware, vast fields of corn and other produce stretch beneath endless skies, with country roads winding past historic barns and family farms. The pace is slow, and the land is rich with agricultural tradition, where farming still thrives as the heart of the community.

But efforts to maintain that rural landscape are being challenged as new developments rise.

Population has boomed in Sussex, with a 68% increase in population since 2000, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. So in an effort to keep the rural character, county leaders have acquired 165 acres of farmland to allow future generations to enjoy the county’s agricultural heritage.

“This particular property, which we are calling the ‘Layfield property,’ is just outside of the town of Dagsboro,” said County Administrator Todd Lawson. “This is about 165 acres of farmland and wooded land and it was purchased for $2.6 million dollars.”

County officials utilized real estate transfer tax reserves to finalize the purchase of the property from Riverview Associates III LLC, which was bought for more than $500,000 below the original sale price.

After thousands of trees were knocked down and limited land protections opened the door to development as thousands moved into the county, Lawson said they’re focused on balancing development with preserving the county’s character.

“It’s a balance between the development that you see in the county as well as the conservation efforts that the council has put forth as a priority,” he said.