New Jersey doesn’t have enough farmers. A lawmaker wants to change that

A proposal is moving forward in the legislature to secure the future of agriculture in the Garden State.

South Jersey Assemblyman William Spearman is sponsoring a measure to create a loan program for beginner farmers. The bill has been unanimously approved by the General Assembly and is now being considered by the Senate Economic Growth Committee.

Spearman said agriculture is a profession filled with uncertainties, and getting started as a farmer can be costly.

“Many farmers have to actually borrow money in order to plant their crops, and then they have to wait and see what they get back when they sell their crops,” Spearman said. There are about 9,000 farmers in New Jersey, according to Spearman, and that number has been declining for several years. The average annual income of a farmer in New Jersey is less than $50,000, and the average age is 60.

“We want to bring in younger farmers and reduce costs for farmers,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we have this loan program and increase the certainty of their income.”

Ashley Kerr, the state legislative director and research associate for the New Jersey Farm Bureau, said legislation to support the farming industry is extremely important.

“It’s about local food security,” she said. “We are being out-competed already, with things coming in from overseas where labor costs are cheaper.”

She said farming in the Garden State​​, especially for new farmers, is expensive due to high fuel and labor costs and rising property taxes. “New Jersey farms’ average production costs per acre are the third highest in the nation and more than four times the national average,” Kerr said.

The new bill requires the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the Department of Agriculture to develop and administer a loan program to help new farmers buy agricultural land, make agricultural improvements, and get compensated for depreciable agricultural property.