Federal funding from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund will go toward removing dams to help fish move freely, reducing stormwater pollution and restoring habitat for horseshoe crabs, among other initiatives.

More than $17 million in grants will support 45 conservation projects along the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week, in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

This year marks the largest investment in the fund’s history, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.

“Here are these communities that have been so long neglected, in some respects, brought to the table in conservation and saying what their needs are, and then showing the value of nature’s infrastructure and how this natural infrastructure can help with flooding, can help with water quality and access to the outdoors,” she said.

The Delaware River flows almost 330 miles, running from the Catskills in New York to the Delaware Bay. In addition to providing habitats for a number of species, it supplies drinking water for 15 million people.

The annual funding is awarded to projects in the watershed that help improve outdoor recreation, restore habitat, improve water quality and reduce the effects of climate change.