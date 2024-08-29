Watershed

Conservationists find mussel life near Pennypack on the Delaware

Finding mussel life in the Delaware River is a sign of good water quality, conservationists say.

During a recent survey at Pennypack on the Delaware, volunteers pulled 121 freshwater mussels from the Delaware River. Four species were identified: Eastern elliptio, alewife floater, yellow lampmussel and tidewater mucket. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Amberly Choi walked through knee-high water last week, feeling her way through slimy mud to search for rock-like mussel shells in the Delaware River.

The community mussel survey event Friday was the first of its kind for a stretch of water near Northeast Philadelphia’s Pennypack on the Delaware.

After carrying a few buckets to land, Choi began counting the mussels — tallying 121 in total.

“It was really exciting. I felt like a scientist doing field work,” Choi said. “It was like Pokémon — you get to find these different species of mussel.”

mussels in two hands
A volunteer holds a handful of freshwater mussels collected from the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Known as nature’s water filters, freshwater mussels can treat up to 300 gallons of water each month.

However, populations have been impacted by poor water quality and human-made dams that prevent the movement of fish species that mussels rely on to survive.

But conservationists say the results of the survey near Pennypack on the Delaware — hosted by Riverfront North, the Discovery Center, the Pennypack Environmental Center, the Aquatic Research and Restoration Center and Audubon Mid-Atlantic — is a sign of promise.

Volunteers search the shallows of the Delaware River
Volunteers search the shallows of the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware for freshwater mussels. The survey conducted by Riverfront North Partnership and Pennsylvania Audubon found 121 mussels of four different species. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Finding so many mussels means water quality in Philadelphia has improved since the implementation of the Clean Water Act more than 50 years ago, said Nathan McWilliams, a stewardship manager for Riverfront North.

Prior to the monumental law, the Delaware River between Trenton and Philadelphia was described as a “stinky, ugly mess,” and supported virtually no life at all.

“Mussels cannot exist in an area where it’s heavily contaminated,” McWilliams said. “So, that’s a good indicator species, and shows overall ecological improvement in that area.”

Nate McWilliams of Riverfront North Partnership holds up a yellow lampmussel during a survey conducted at Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It’s also good news for residents, he said. More than half of the city’s drinking water comes from upriver of where these water filtering mussels were found.

Riverfront North hopes to continue mussel surveys and encourage the community to get involved.

“You should care about the water that you’re consuming and using for recreation,” McWilliams said. “Once we educate the community about why it’s important to protect the watershed, that’s almost synonymous with [them] saying, ‘I want to conserve and protect my community.’ And that’s what we’re trying to promote.”

  • Kristina Kvavle-Slay smiles holding mussels
    Kristina Kvavle-Slay of the LandHealth Institute holds the freshwater mussels she found during a survey at Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Two volunteers with their hands in the water
    Volunteers look for freshwater mussels during a survey of the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Nathan McWilliams holds a bucket standing in the water
    Nathan McWilliams of Riverfront North returns surveyed mussels to their beds as the tide rises on the Delaware River. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Roland Williams looks into the water with volunteers behind him
    Roland Williams joins other volunteers searching the shallows of the Delaware River for freshwater mussels, a key indicator of water quality. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Colleen Winslow and Bria Wimberly look at mussels
    Bria Wimberly of Audubon Pennsylvania (left) identifies the mussels discovered by Kristina Kvavle-Slay during a freshwater mussel survey at Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Colleen Winslow and Bria Wimberly speaking holding mussels
    Colleen Winslow of the Glen Foerd Environmental Program talks mussels with Bria Wimberly of Pennsylvania Audubon during a survey of the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Roland Williams walks through the water with a cane
    Roland Williams, a longtime volunteer at Pennypack on the Delaware, searches for freshwater mussels in the shallows of the Delaware River. (Emma Le/WHYY)
  • Michelle Mullin reaching into the water
    Michelle Mullin of Riverfront North joins volunteers looking for freshwater mussels during a survey of the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Michelle Mullin holds a bucket standing in the water
    Michelle Mullin of Riverfront North joins volunteers looking for freshwater mussels during a survey of the Delaware River near Pennypack on the Delaware. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Mussels laid out on a rock
    Volunteers lay out the freshwater mussels they collected during a survey at Pennypack on the Delaware. They collected 121 mussels of four different species, Eastern elliptio, alewife floater, yellow lampmussel and tidewater mucket. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

