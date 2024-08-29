From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Amberly Choi walked through knee-high water last week, feeling her way through slimy mud to search for rock-like mussel shells in the Delaware River.

The community mussel survey event Friday was the first of its kind for a stretch of water near Northeast Philadelphia’s Pennypack on the Delaware.

After carrying a few buckets to land, Choi began counting the mussels — tallying 121 in total.

“It was really exciting. I felt like a scientist doing field work,” Choi said. “It was like Pokémon — you get to find these different species of mussel.”