Scientists gathered around blue buckets filled with water and colorful Pumpkinseed Sunfish inside a humid lab at the historic Fairmount Water Works along the Schuylkill River.

The researchers used turkey basters to vigorously stir the water to help mussel larvae attach to the fish’s gills. After a mother mussel releases her larvae, they must affix to a fish host in order to develop, whether in nature, or in a lab.

Lance Butler, a senior scientist at the Philadelphia Water Department’s Office of Watershed, carried a wriggling fish to a microscope in search of larvae, each smaller than a grain of sand.

“We’ve got attachment. We’re in good shape,” he said to his team, before repeating the routine from bucket to microscope for another 20 minutes.

Known as nature’s Brita filters, freshwater mussels treat up to 300 gallons of water each month. However, populations are in jeopardy, partly because of poor water quality and man-made dams that prevent the movement of fish species mussels rely on to survive.

So, in 2018, the city and five organizations began propagating mussels in a lab to increase populations in the Delaware River Estuary.

This year, the hatchery doubled the number of mussels it typically produces, thanks to scientific discoveries.

Researchers thought Alewife Floaters, a mussel species found in the Delaware River, could only develop through their parasitic relationship with American Shad and River Herring, such as Alewife fish.

So, for years, the team collected the herring from the Blue Marsh Reservoir. However, up to half of the fish died upon being caught, or while in their new lab environment.

Last month, the scientists successfully produced juvenile mussels by helping larvae attach to hybrid striped bass. They found that not only did the fish species better survive in the lab than herring, but it also yielded more juvenile mussels, said Butler.

“We got in one inoculation about 12,000 juveniles off 60 fish. That’s unheard of,” he said. “That’s a great success, and it’s great for the scientific community to know there are alternative host fish for this species.”