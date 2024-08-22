Schools in Pa., N.J. and Del. receive more than $1 million to tackle lead contamination

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced $26 million in funding to help schools and child care facilities test for and treat lead contamination in drinking water.

The annual funding is part of the Voluntary School and Childcare Lead Testing and Reduction Grant, which has provided more than $150 million to schools and day cares across the U.S. since 2019.

Exposure to lead can impact cognitive and physical development among children, and can cause heart disease, decreased kidney function and cancer among adults.

“The science is clear: There is no safe level of exposure to lead,” said acting assistant administrator for water Bruno Pigott. “As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, this $26 million will help protect our children from the harmful impacts of lead.”

This year, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will receive $958,000, $510,000 and $95,000, respectively.

Pennsylvania schools are encouraged to test for lead, but no law requires them to do so.

A 2021 report by Women for a Healthy Environment found that of 65 Pennsylvania school districts surveyed, 91% of water tests detected lead. Last year, lawmakers introduced a bill that would require schools to replace outdated water fountains with filtered water by 2026.

In 2021, 4,907 Pennsylvania children tested positive and were confirmed to have elevated blood lead levels. Lead paint is the most significant source of lead exposure, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.