Lead has been detected in the vast majority of drinking water in school districts across Atlantic County. In two school districts – Galloway Township and Pleasantville – lead was detected in almost half of the faucets and water fountains.

The information was compiled in a joint study from the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality. They wrote that contamination “has been particularly pervasive” in county schools.

The organizations were able to obtain testing data from 66 out of the 72 schools in the county from the state Education Department. Data for six schools – three in the Buena Regional School District and three in the Hammonton Public School District – weren’t publicly available.

Of the data that was obtained, the study found that 92% of schools had lead in their water at one or more taps.

The organizations also report that every school in Pleasantville and Galloway Township school districts had lead in its water at one or more taps. Three schools in Pleasantville and one in Galloway Township had more than 50% of their taps contaminated with lead.