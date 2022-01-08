N.J. National Guard to deploy to Atlantic County long-term care facility due to Omicron surge

  • 6abc
    • January 8, 2022
A health care worker holds up a syringe containing a COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt Care Center

A health care worker holds up a syringe containing a COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt Care Center in New Jersey on Dec. 28, 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/ N.J. Governor’s Office).

Starting on Monday, the New Jersey National Guard will deploy to a long-term care facility in Atlantic County.

County officials say help is needed at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield as the Omicron variant surges.

In a statement, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson says:

“Our healthcare workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic. Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time”

Officials say the strike team may help assist residents with daily activities and team up with Meadowview staff to provide additional support.

The National Guard will be available for seven days or longer if needed.

Officials say Meadowview is just one of several long-term facilities across New Jersey receiving assistance from the National Guard.

