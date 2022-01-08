N.J. National Guard to deploy to Atlantic County long-term care facility due to Omicron surge

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Starting on Monday, the New Jersey National Guard will deploy to a long-term care facility in Atlantic County.

County officials say help is needed at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield as the Omicron variant surges.

In a statement, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson says:

“Our healthcare workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic. Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time”