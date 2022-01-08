The full New Jersey Legislature is expected to vote Monday on a bill that will allow harm reduction centers – or needle exchanges – to open in more areas of the state.

The bill, introduced in October 2020, removes the requirement that centers can operate if a municipality passes an ordinance giving them permission to do so.

State Sen. Joe Vitale (D-Middlesex) said the bill will open up more programs in more areas, adding when the original law allowing the exchanges was written in 2006, it was limited to a handful of cities.

“These programs not only prevent the spread of blood borne pathogens, it also brings people into treatment and recovery. And that’s been demonstrated time and again,” he said.