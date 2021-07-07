The Atlantic City Council is expected to pass a bill at its next meeting on July 21 that would effectively close the state’s first needle exchange as development of a tourism district and new supermarket take shape.

Supporters are fighting to keep that from happening, crediting the Oasis Drop-in Center on South Tennessee Avenue with helping reduce HIV infections in the area by 50% since it opened in 2007.

It comes as New Jersey saw a record 3,046 people die from opioid overdoses in 2020.

Oasis is known as a harm reduction center where people who use drugs can get access to sterile syringes, needles, and naloxone. It’s also a place where they can safely dispose of their needles.

The area around Oasis, which is located a few blocks from the boardwalk and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was rezoned as a tourist district five years ago.

“As part of that rezoning, the master plan recommends that social service agencies move out of the tourism district,” said Carol Harney, CEO of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, which operates Oasis. “And we have been fine with that.”

The tourism district in the city is overseen by the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. According to a master plan from 2012, the authority said, “certain existing uses within the tourism district are not necessarily compatible with the clean and safe resort environment and ‘family-centered tourism related activities’” it envisioned. The authority cites adult entertainment, massage parlors, social services, and “perhaps gold shops,” as some examples of “incompatible uses.”

Harney said Oasis had found a new location in a building with a drug treatment center on the same block as a homeless shelter.

“It was a really good location for us,” she said. “We really can’t think of a much better location in the city.”

Then all of a sudden, “it just kind of fell apart without any notice to us whatsoever.”

Members of the Atlantic City Council proposed an ordinance that would revoke Oasis’ permission to operate within city limits.

Harney said she and others heard about it on local radio station, WPGG.