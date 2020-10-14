Needle exchange programs need to expand, lawmakers say

A trio of Democratic lawmakers wants to change New Jersey’s syringe access law to expand the reach of these programs by eliminating the need for local approval, which has limited the number of sites in operation.

New Jersey now has seven needle exchange programs, although some have struggled to maintain a full schedule during the pandemic. These sites distribute clean needles to intravenous drug users, provide public health information, and serve as a conduit to other health and social services. The legislators also want to replace the historic terms “syringe access” and “needle exchange” with the more current “harm reduction.”

“New Jersey needs to get serious about addressing the clear gaps in our public health infrastructure that leave our loved ones battling addiction without the resources that they need to lead healthy lives,” said Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen), who sponsored the bill with Sen. Joe Vitale (D-Middlesex), a longtime advocate for these programs, and Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth).

Addiction and overdose numbers have continued to rise since the syringe access program was first established in New Jersey in 2006 and, while drug-related deaths had begun to level off, rates have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawmakers noted. To build support for the proposal, Vainieri Huttle and Vitale plan to join the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition for an online event Tuesday with health care and policy experts and individuals impacted by addiction.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the urgency of maintaining and expanding harm reduction services. Now more than ever, harm reduction expansion is critical,” the legislation reads. It also notes that federal statistics show 13% of United States residents have started or increased substance use since the emergence of the novel coronavirus.

What would change?

The legislation, introduced Oct. 8 in the Senate, would update the 2006 law — sponsored by Vitale and Sen. Nia Gill (D-Essex) that created the first needle-exchange pilot program in New Jersey. The initiative struggled to get off the ground under Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who was skeptical of its value, but it was made permanent in 2016. Advocates for the program note that local opposition, or NIMBY-ism (Not In My Backyard), also limited its growth over the years.

The statute currently requires the local governing body to formally approve a program operating within its jurisdiction, with state oversight. The new legislation (S-3009) would instead put the state Department of Health in charge, allowing it to decide when and where a program is warranted — in consultation with local officials — and contract with a nonprofit entity or health care provider to run it. The DOH could also suspend operations, if it sees fit.

“Prior to establishing a harm reduction program in a municipality, the commissioner shall meet with the municipality’s mayor and council, as appropriate, in-person or through video or phone conference, and present to the municipality detailed plans for the harm reduction program, including information on the expected benefits from the establishment of a harm reduction program,” it reads.

“The commissioner shall maintain direct and open communication with the municipality prior to and during the establishment of a harm reduction program in the municipality and shall promptly respond to concerns and other issues raised by the municipality,” the bill states.