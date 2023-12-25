A Philly mom’s message for families dealing with addiction during the holidays

Wondering if she was alone with her struggles, Alston turned to a group that educates and supports parents of children with substance abuse disorder.

“Parents of Addicted Loved Ones” (PAL), an Arizona-based nonprofit, provides a support network for people like Alston. She found the resource “solely by accident,” but it’s brought much comfort to her life.

“The first meeting that I was included in, it’s like a light bulb went off in my head and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God. I’m not crazy,’” she said. “I was trying to figure out how to deal with the feelings — the anger, the resentment, the disappointment and betrayal — all of those things that come into play in dealing with my daughter.”

During the pandemic, she spoke with dozens of parents through Zoom who shared similar experiences.

“It’s like they were telling my story,” she said. “It affected me so much that I wanted to bring that to the East Coast.”

PAL was originally founded in 2006 as a small group of families seeking counseling and education for parents of adults struggling with addiction. The nonprofit, which began expanding throughout the Phoenix-metro area, grew nationwide, with roughly 190 groups.

Since 2018, Alston has been a group facilitator for the Philadelphia region, which primarily meets monthly via Zoom.

“I just want to give back and be a help to some other people, because we don’t know where to go or where to turn, so it’s a learning experience for me that I get to share with other people,” she said.

Her group includes parents across Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with whom she counsels and moderates discussions.

“It is lesson-based,” she said. “We go through 12 lessons just like our kids would go through recovery, and it’s 12 lessons for us to learn how to have hope and to figure out how to live our lives in spite of their decisions.”

One thing that Alston stresses with parents is learning to establish boundaries — something that’s also recommended for harm reduction providers.

“I also come from a background with family members and substance use,” said Kristina Scalia-Jackson. Scalia-Jackson is the director of the Center of Excellence for Opiate Use Disorder at Pathways to Housing, Inc in North Philadelphia.

“I do see both perspectives, and I would say that it’s okay to have boundaries,” she said.

She said the holiday season, a time when providers see the most return toward active drug use, can be challenging.

“I think it’s related to those feelings of isolation and wishing that they were with their family,” she said. “I would just remind parents that they also miss you too. And they want to be there as much as you want them to be there.”

For harm reduction providers, navigating substance use disorder has become an increasingly tall task. In 2023, there was a surge of opioid overdose deaths, and Scalia-Jackson said that drugs are becoming progressively deadlier.

“There is a physiological response to these substances,” she said. “Ten years ago, someone could use in the morning to go to Christmas dinner and they would be fine all day, and the unfortunate reality of xylazine, which is the emerging substance in Philadelphia [and] throughout the nation, is that half-life — so that timeframe between substance use — can be as short as an hour.”