Syringe exchanges deemed ‘life-sustaining’ during Pa. coronavirus shutdown, raising hopes for eventual legalization

Although technically illegal in Pennsylvania, about 20 syringe exchange programs operate across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Coalition. They allow people to access free sterile syringes and dispose of used ones in an effort to stop the spread of disease.

The programs have been deemed a “life-sustaining” service by the Department of Health, allowing them to stay open amid the shutdown of other businesses and nonprofits. Advocates hope this could be a sign that the state is finally ready to legalize sterile syringe programs.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is exposing holes in all our systems,” said Devin Reaves, executive director of the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Coalition. “One of those gaping holes in Pennsylvania is the lack of legal services designed to serve drug users and people who live outside. … I believe — and hope — in the future people will be more open and ready to listen to public health officials [about the benefits of syringe services].”

Syringe exchanges are legal in more than two dozen states, including neighboring Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. They have been shown to reduce the rates of HIV and hepatitis C transmission, and increase the chance of someone entering treatment.

Bills to legalize the programs have been introduced several times in the Pennsylvania legislature, but one has never passed. Just before the outbreak of COVID-19, Sens. Pat Browne (R., Lehigh) and Anthony Williams (D., Philadelphia) published a bipartisan memo saying they planned to try again.

Now the issue seems even more pressing, both said.

“After the virus subsides, certainly we will all be talking about areas of health care that push back pandemics and fight viruses,” Williams said. “Sterile syringe exchanges do just that. So I’d expect it to be at the forefront of a lot of conversations as we go forward.”

Browne said “anything we’re doing to alleviate the health care system,” like reduce infections and overdoses, is crucial. “That’s one of the reasons syringe programs have relevance not just for the opioid crisis but for the current one.”

For Pam, a former home health aide who runs syringe exchange services in the greater Wilkes-Barre area, legalization would provide peace of mind. (She asked that her last name be withheld for legal protection.)

Pam started the services after her 22-year-old daughter died of a drug overdose and her brother nearly lost his leg to an infection from a dirty needle. For more than a year now, she’s been providing syringes, naloxone — the overdose reversal medication — and food to about 20 individuals a week.

She recently switched the services to every two weeks and is keeping more distance during hand-offs. Last week she brought the participants six bottles of Dial hand soap and five jugs of water. She’s been texting them reminders to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“I don’t know how else they would get the info,” she said. Even the soup kitchen that many of them visited has limited hours and switched to takeout only.