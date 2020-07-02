N.J. casinos can reopen, but many workers still ‘waiting for the call’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Atlantic City casinos are cleared to open Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in New Jersey, but the fate of many workers is still uncertain.

The 25% capacity limit and other restrictions imposed by Gov. Phil Murphy means casinos — if they open at all — may not bring back all the workers who were laid off at the start of the outbreak.

“We’re ready to work,” said Mario E. Guzman, a food server at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “We’re just waiting for the call.”

The Borgata announced earlier this week that it would not reopen Thursday as planned, after Murphy backtracked on a vow to allow indoor dining to begin on the same day. Murphy said virus spikes elsewhere in the country and reports of unmasked patrons at New Jersey eateries caused him to reverse course.

Casinos can still open, but they won’t be able to serve alcohol or let patrons smoke. They must also cap admittance at 25% of capacity.