Report: Many Pennsylvania school districts fail to address environmental hazards

Schools across Pennsylvania have detected environmental hazards in their buildings — from mold to lead contamination — but fewer than half have taken steps to remediate the concerns, according to a new report.

Between 2021 and 2022, more than 71% of school districts included in the report detected lead in their drinking water, according to Women for a Healthy Environment. During that same period, almost half of the school districts that tested for mold detected the fungus in at least one of their buildings, according to the group of environmental health professionals and advocates.

“What we’ve discovered should concern every parent, educator and policymaker,” said Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis, executive director of Women for a Healthy Environment. “Our children and educators spend countless hours in school buildings that should promote health and growth, but for too many, they’re not.”

Women for a Healthy Environment collected information through Right-to-Know requests from 80 Pennsylvania public school districts. The organization did not provide the names of the schools that reported various environmental hazards.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Respiratory irritants lurking in schools

Mold was a prevalent problem among school districts in southeastern Pennsylvania, and fewer than half of school districts that detected mold in their buildings remediated the issue, according to the report.

In addition, fewer than half of school districts in the region report testing for mold at all. There are state regulations to do so, and schools typically look for mold only after receiving a complaint, Naccarati-Chapkis said.

Mold can irritate respiratory problems such as asthma — rates of which in Pennsylvania are higher than the national average.

Schools in this region also upgrade their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at slower rates. That leaves kids more susceptible to health problems because of inadequate air flow that can cause pollutants to remain stagnant. Some schools, including in Philadelphia, haven’t installed HVAC systems at all, forcing schools to close during extreme heat.

“As a physician who spent decades treating children with asthma as well as environmental illness, the findings in this report represent a public health crisis hiding right in plain sight,” said Dr. Deborah Gentile, medical director at Community Partners in Asthma Care. “Children have unique vulnerabilities. They breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. Their developing organ systems are more susceptible to environmental toxins.”

The report also noted additional irritants used regularly on school properties, such as pesticides, which are linked to chronic health conditions, and chemical cleaning products, which can cause respiratory problems.