A comprehensive review of Brandywine Valley Park has revealed the need to revamp the park’s trail system.

Officials say the trail, spanning 1,300 acres in northern Delaware and southern Pennsylvania, has not undergone significant assessment since becoming part of the First State National Historical Park (FSNHP) in 2013.

FSNHP superintendent Jason Boles said the revamp will lead to the closures of some trails — and the creation of new ones, as well as various other amenities.

“It’s an exciting time for the park to give some critical thought to ‘how do we provide the best visitor experience, while also protecting the resources that were entrusted with taking care of’,” Boles said.

The sprawling system is rich in natural and cultural heritage and includes a network of trails and facilities, some of which have been established for decades.

“In total, we have about 27 miles of trails on the ground right now that go along the river, go along agricultural fields, go to the forest and it’s quite a network,” he said.

As part of the plan, about eight miles of current system or user-created trails will be removed, with an equivalent eight miles of new trails being added to maintain the overall mileage.

Boles said there are a slew of reasons behind the closures.

“It could be that they’re redundant to another trail in the park, they are too close to a significant cultural resource, they go across a waterway or they are so steep that when it rains they become gullies rather than trails and are difficult to maintain,” he said. “In the code of federal regulations… we’ve been out of compliance.”

Some of these complaints relate to compliance to rules such as the bike rule, which prohibits the use of bicycles on trails, unless the park has completed an environmental assessment and deemed it appropriate by the superintendent.

Another rule involves the half-slope rule, which regulates trail construction to prevent erosion.

“User-created trails or informal bypasses were common and appeared to be used to avoid impaired or steep eroded trail segments, or as a continuation of a trail with no discernable route or random endpoint. Several popular trails, including some near Brandywine Creek, violate the half-slope rule, resulting in water channeling and erosion,” highlighted in the 91-page environmental assessment.