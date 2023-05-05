For those who run farms as their primary source of income, obstacles like these can produce stress that affects not just the individual, but also their family.

During a U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee hearing in March, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that less than half of American farmers earned enough money from their farming operations to support their families.

“Farmers lost money. In record years, nearly 90% of our producers didn’t make any money or make the majority of money they need to represent their families,” he said.

That shortfall is something Clifton has also faced.

“If the farming part of the income is severely curtailed by drought or flood, you can imagine a family that’s raising children and counting on all sources [of income.] They plan on enough for that family to eat and clothe themselves, and pay their everyday living expenses,” said Clifton. “When the farm comes up short, it can be a strain on relationships between husband and wife, between parents and children.”

These underlying stresses cause mental health issues.

“We’ve seen farmer suicides on the rise,” he said. According to the National Rural Health Association, the rate of suicide among farmers is three-and-a-half times higher than the general population.

To help Delaware farmers deal with their stress, an effort is underway to improve access to mental health treatments for the farming community. The Delaware Farms Bureau recently received a $5,000 grant from the American Farm Bureau Federation to launch an outreach program for mental and physical health, under its “Healthy Farmers Grow Healthy Crops” campaign.

“This is an initiative that we find very important,” said Mikayla Paul, DFB marketing coordinator. “We always try to provide resources out there for farmers, but with this funding, we’re able to push them a little bit harder and really get the word out there.”

Agriculture is the number one industry in Delaware, contributing nearly $8 billion to the state’s economic activity. The annual value of agricultural production of items like broiler chickens, corn, and other crops tops $1 billion.

But Paul said it’s also “the most dangerous industry as well, there’s lots of risks involved.” Those dangers include potential injury or death as a result of farm equipment accidents.

As a result, the bureau is offering self-care suggestions, counseling resources, and, shortly, seminars that farmers, their families, and the community at large can attend for additional assistance.

“We also are hoping to do a workshop or virtual webinar using some of our local mental health professionals to go ahead and give warning signs to look for either in yourself or others,” Paul said.