Delaware lawmakers rallied with environmental advocates and Gov. John Carney in Dover Tuesday as they unveiled a package of bills designed to reduce human-caused greenhouse gas emissions in the state and encourage more investment in sustainable energy.

“Climate change is not coming to Delaware, climate change is here,” said Emily Knearl of the Nature Conservancy’s Delaware chapter. “We are absolutely dealing with climate challenges. There are choices we can make every day and beyond to reduce the impact of climate change.”

Among those choices are a new slate of bills now up for consideration in Legislative Hall. The centerpiece of that package is House Bill 99, which would set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state. It would require the state to update its climate action plans and to consider climate change impacts when making planning decisions, such as not developing in flood-prone areas.

“Talk is cheap, unless we put it into action,” said Gov. Carney. “Today, through HB 99, we are announcing a significant and ambitious timetable to reach the elimination of greenhouse gasses into our atmosphere.”