Grybowski said the company has all of the federal and state permits necessary to start construction in 2027, except for the substation. He said they anticipate being operational by 2029.

The Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee debated a bill Monday afternoon that would require the permitting of an electric substation as a conditional use in a heavy industrial zone, including for a proposed renewable energy generation project of at least 250 megawatts. It is retroactive so that if a county previously denied a permit meeting these conditions on or after August 8 2023, the permit would automatically be approved if the legislation was signed into law.

While the legislation doesn’t specifically mention Sussex County and its decision on the substation permit, bill sponsor state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, said during the committee hearing that the bill is meant to address the denial, saying the issue is of statewide interest.

Hansen, who chairs the energy committee, said the state’s regional power grid operator, PJM Interconnection, has been warning that there’s more demand for electricity than supply because of the closing or “decommissioning,” of coal, oil or natural gas power plants.

“PJM has been highlighting a supply and demand imbalance in the grid that has not only driven up the price of electricity, but now is threatening our ability to meet our electricity demands here in Delaware,” she said. “Due in part to the inability to bring on new resources quickly enough.”

Downstate members of the committee said they were opposed to the bill because it overrode local control. Hansen and state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, disagreed over whether the legislation was about zoning or energy. He said it was a slippery slope.

“It’s going to affect local zoning decisions for a long time to come because we’re casting the mold right now that if the state doesn’t like what a county does, or it could be a town later on as well, then we’re just going to go ahead and pass a piece of legislation to override it,” Pettyjohn said. “And that is not the way things should work here in Delaware.”

The company plans to run power transmission cables from its proposed wind farm three miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean to 3Rs Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park. The cables would run beneath Delaware-regulated wetlands, state waters and the Indian River Bay and connect to the proposed substation.