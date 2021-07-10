Delaware tightens loophole in law restricting single-use plastic bags

Joanne Green brought three cloth bags to the Acme in Pike Creek this week when she bought groceries. But she also put some perishables in thick plastic bags she got from the supermarket while checking out.

“Since I have the eggs and I have the chicken, I decided I’d better put them in the plastic,’’ Green said while loading the groceries into her car. “But otherwise I usually bring my own.”

That scene is not what Delaware lawmakers anticipated happening when they enacted a ban of sorts on single-use plastic bags for larger stores in January. The law affects stores with at least 7,000 square feet of retail space or chains with at least 3,000 square feet of retail space at three or more locations.

Instead, businesses drove through a big loophole.

That’s because the law continues to allow plastic bags at least 2.25 millimeters thick, as long as they were constructed to be reused 125 times. So stores such as Acme, Target and Total Wine have provided them, at no charge to customers.

State Rep. Gerald Brady, who sponsored the bill that passed in June 2020, said he and other lawmakers thought the stores would not provide the thicker reusable bags when the law took effect in January.

“We were told that it would be cost-prohibitive, that it would cost the retailers and so much more, that they would not be using the 2.25” millimeter bags,’’ Brady told WHYY News this week. “Obviously it was not correct.”

Brady says the retailers’ move defeated the intent of the bill aimed at reducing pollution in landfills and waterways. State environmental officials said that before the law went into effect, the average Delawarean was using about 434 plastic bags per person a year, contributing to the 2,400 tons of plastic that end up in Delaware landfills annually.

“The objective was to create a plastic-free environment,” he said. Instead, “we’ve increased the landfill time of the bag.”