As Philadelphia begins to launch its plastic bag ban Thursday, efforts in Harrisburg aimed at thwarting such measures seem to have faded.

Philadelphia and four suburban towns sued in March over the General Assembly’s preemption of laws aimed at curbing the prevalence of single-use plastics and the resulting litter that makes its way into rivers and streams. That measure delayed implementation of any current plastic bag bans — such as those passed in Philadelphia, West Chester and Narberth — at least until July 1, 2021, or six months after Gov. Tom Wolf lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency. Wolf did so in May, making Dec. 8, 2021, the date at which the preemption now expires, at least under the former budget.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia said this week that the city is “still analyzing the implications of the budget bill on our lawsuit.”

West Chester Borough Mayor Jordan Norley said the town has been in a holding pattern, and has no current deadline for implementing enforcement of its plastic bag ban.

“We want to be sensitive and empathetic to the business community and make sure no one is taken by surprise,” said Norley. “Local self-government is paramount, and we need to have control over our environment, our sustainability, and our future. State preemption on issues related to that is fundamentally wrong.”

In Montgomery County, Narberth enacted a ban on plastic straws and a 10-cent fee on plastic bags in April 2019, but it has not enforced the law because of the state preemption. Borough Solicitor John Walko said the issue will be discussed at the next council meeting in July.

“Narberth intends to enforce all ordinances, including this ordinance,” said Walko, adding that he doesn’t expect there to be pushback from businesses.