Philly’s long-delayed ban on single-use plastic bags will begin to take effect at the start of July.

City Council first passed the ban in late 2019, requiring nearly all businesses — including grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, department and clothing stores, restaurants, food trucks, and farmers’ markets — to stop using plastic bags and any paper bags that don’t use at least 40% recycled material.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney noted that the coronavirus pandemic delayed implementation of the ban, but said the city is now turning its attention more fully to its environmental goals.

“While the ban on single-use plastic bags will go into effect later than we originally anticipated, we believe this timeline will help increase compliance,” he said. “By building out an extended education and warning period, the City will be better able to ensure widespread awareness of the law to our diverse business owners and to residents and consumers.”