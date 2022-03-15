Enforcement of Philadelphia’s plastic bag ban set to begin April 1

Philadelphia’s ban on plastic bags technically went into effect on Oct. 1, though enforcement was postponed for six months to help businesses prepare for the change.

Those six months are over April 1.

Mayor Jim Kenney told store owners to get ready, because warnings issued since October for failure to comply with the law will become fines next month.

“We urge businesses to make the necessary arrangements to avoid any financial penalties, and we urge shoppers to bring reusable bags to do your shopping,” Kenney said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Philadelphia is committed to advancing our environmental goals, and the ban on single-use plastic bags is an important step forward to achieve these goals.”