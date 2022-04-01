Philly’s plastic bag ban is now fully in effect — enforcement included

After a pandemic-induced delay, Philadelphia’s ban on single-use plastic bags is in full effect, enforcement and all.

City Council first passed the ban in late 2019 and implemented the law in October 2021. After a six-month “awareness, education, and warning” period, the prohibition now comes with consequences.

Businesses that continue using plastic bags may be fined, with a minimum penalty of $150. Repeat offenders may be taken to court by the city.

Here’s what you need to know about the ban:

Why are single-use plastic bags banned?

Mayor Jim Kenney has repeatedly cited the climate crisis and plastic pollution as serious societal threats, and has called the plastic bag ban an important step toward achieving the city’s environmental goals.

Officials point to the volume of bags the city uses — an estimated 1 billion per year — and the role they play in littering streets and waterways. The city also estimates it has wasted about 10,000 hours at recycling facilities retrieving bags, which are not recyclable but often end up mixed with recyclables, and untangling them from equipment.

What businesses are impacted?

The plastic bag ban affects all Philadelphia businesses that make bags available for carryout or delivery. That includes, but is not limited to: