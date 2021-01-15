Why scientists say ‘plastivores’ could be the solution to plastic pollution

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

In 2016, Erika Erickson was a brand-new biochemist, fresh off her Ph.D. in plant biology, when she decided to spend a year volunteering with the Peace Corps. She was assigned to a small village in the West African country of Guinea.

Picture mud huts with thatched roofs, surrounded by unspoiled, stunning nature.

“It was absolutely gorgeous,” Erickson remembered. “There’s very little development. And so for anyone who’s an outdoor enthusiast, it was kind of a magical place.”

But Erickson’s job wasn’t to marvel at all the beauty around her. She was there to think about resilient systems. And one of her big projects was figuring out how to keep waste from ending up in the environment — specifically, nearby fields and the streams that local residents used for their drinking water.

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world, which means that in a lot of places there’s little to no waste management. Instead, many people dump their trash by the roadside — and a major portion of it is plastic.

“So in cities along the coast, it’s really not uncommon to find that the ditches are full of trash,” Erickson said. “And then after a big rainstorm, that’s all floated down and is covering the beach.”

Farther inland, piles of plastic waste meet a different fate — burning.

“The smell is horrendous,” Erickson said of the unmitigated fires that burn in roadside ditches.

But Erickson’s time in Guinea also convinced her of another truth about plastic — that it had the ability to change people’s lives for the better.

“We’re talking about a place where there are no sinks, there’s no running water,” Erickson said.

As a result, people — often women — are tasked with the grueling job of fetching water on foot for drinking, cooking, and cleaning.

“Without a large assortment of plastic jugs to carry that in, it’s just a really complicated ordeal,” Erickson said.

Traditionally, receptacles have been made by hand — a chore that’s both time-consuming and resource-intensive.

“Doing the laundry, same thing,” Erickson said. “If you have to build your own waterproofed tubs from natural resources and things available in your environment, it’s just really challenging.”

Plastic also made it much easier to access and transport potable water, which is sold in small plastic sachets.

“This is an indispensable resource for keeping people healthy.” That’s especially true, Erickson says, for people who are sick, children, and the elderly.

“So you could get clean water; things that had been exorbitantly expensive supplies to get before were available at a price that people could afford,” Erickson said. “And so it was a really necessary thing, I think, for development and for bringing people’s standards of living up to a place where there’s less illness and a lot more comfort.”

The problem was, there was no good way to deal with the aftermath of all that plastic.

This, Erickson said, framed for her the central dilemma: As much as we might want to reduce our use, we are heavily dependent on plastic. And what’s at stake isn’t just straws and extra grocery bags — in some cases, it’s the lives and health of people around the world.

It’s a big part of what pushed Erickson into the work she does now at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL, a government-funded lab based in Colorado — finding ways to decrease the environmental harm of plastic rather than getting rid of it altogether.

The problem with how we recycle plastic now

Plastic is made primarily from something we already use to make nearly every synthetic material you can think of — fossil fuels.

“Plastic is highly abundant, pretty dispersed across the planet, and has a lot of really good energetic bonds in it that we can use for new products and energy that way,” Erickson said.

Her lab works with a bigger group called BOTTLE (the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment consortium), which is trying to figure out a way of unlocking that stored energy while at the same time tackling the growing problem of plastic pollution.

One of the worst offenders when it comes to plastic pollution is PET, or polyethylene terephthalate. It’s easier to recycle than a lot of other plastics, but there’s also a lot of it out there.

“This is used in a lot of single-use plastics, like your soda bottles, your water bottles, your takeout food containers,” said Brandon Knott, one of Erickson’s colleagues at NREL. “You know, they’re sort of designed for single use. They’re really lightweight, so they’re easier to escape out of where they should be. And they end up in the places where we don’t want them — namely out in the environment.”

Unless, of course, they get recycled in one of two ways.

The first is what’s called “mechanical recycling,” which basically means the plastic gets crushed up, melted down, and then reused. But there are a couple problems with mechanical recycling.

For one thing, contamination by dirt and other plastics makes it difficult to fully break down the plastic. Another is that the process of mechanical recycling causes the plastic to degrade, meaning that the resulting product is of worse quality. It typically gets remade into lower-price goods, like carpet or park benches, and eventually ends up in a landfill.

The second big option, after mechanical recycling, is simply burning the plastic, Erickson said.

“A lot of places will take all of the waste, mostly plastic, and just burn it and use this as heat,” she said.