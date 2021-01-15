Color and convenience wooed Americans, and we fell in love with plastic

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Housewares made of plastic began entering the domestic sphere in a big way after World War II. At first, American housewives had to be sold on the idea of using this strange stuff their mothers never had.

They saw it advertised in magazines, but they needed to see it, and touch it for themselves. They needed to smell it.

“Plastic, as all of us know when we open a new shower curtain liner or get into a new car, has a smell, and in the ’40s it was totally alien,” said Sarah Archer, author of “The Midcentury Kitchen.”

“Nobody knew what this was.”

And so the Tupperware Party came to be. Research chemist Earl Tupper had invented a malleable plastic tub that famously “burped” when it sealed. He needed a way to sell this material, derived from a waste byproduct in oil refineries, to women as a food safe container. So Tupper turned to a marketer in Florida, Brownie Wise, who had conceived an idea to bring products into residential homes and have housewives sell it to one another.

“A Tupperware party was a place to see the products demoed, see all the fashion colors that were available — the pinks and turquoises — and see that it was, air quotes ‘safe,’” Archer said. “We now know plastic is not without risk or consequence, but at the time it was a way to get used to the material and have it become part of life.”

Plastic — or, more accurately, synthetic polymers — emerged in retail markets as Bakelite in the early 20th century. But it exploded on the retail market after World War II: Formica countertops, vinyl floors, candy-colored dishware and cups, etc.

“For years and years, kitchens were wood and cast iron in the 19th century, and in the teens and ‘20s, sterile like a doctor’s office with white enamel on black metal,” Archer said. “The idea of introducing a fashion color — like pink or turquoise — was thrilling.”

Plastic helped change the way people used their homes. Midcentury families were starting to use their kitchens as gathering and entertaining spaces. A clean, modern, and colorful kitchen that could be presented to guests altered the landscape of the middle-class home.

Though it was aggressively marketed to women in the home, plastic also sold itself: With seemingly endless options of color, style, and function, the age of plastic promised to be efficient, durable, and fun.

People even wrote love songs to plastic. A hit for Cole Porter in 1934, “You’re the Top” from the Broadway musical “Anything Goes,” compares the object of affection to a list of really wonderful things: the Tower of Pisa and the Mona Lisa. Mahatma Gandhi and Napoleon Brandy.

You’re the purple light of a summer night in Spain.

You’re the National Gallery, you’re Garbo’s salary.

You’re cellophane.

More than 30 years later, the band Jefferson Airplane — then at the heart of the American counterculture in 1967 — released the album “Surrealistic Pillow,” which included a paean to a beloved stereo system, “Plastic Fantastic Lover.”

People literally rioted for plastic — specifically, nylon. DuPont had introduced nylon stockings in the 1930s, but during World War II stopped making them in favor of nylon parachutes for the war effort. As soon as the war ended in 1945, DuPont immediately resumed production of nylon stockings. By then, the pent-up demand was far more than the company could supply. In Pittsburgh, 40,000 women showed up to buy 13,000 nylons in stock. Fights broke out in department stores across the country.