Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest

Air Date: August 3, 2021 10:00 am
Simard's new book is "Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest." (Brendan George Ko / Penguin Random House)

In healthy forests, researchers have discovered that trees communicate with one another and share resources across species through underground fungal networks. Ecologist SUZANNE SIMARD joins us to talk about her groundbreaking research that’s changed our understanding of trees and forest ecology.  We’ll discuss the social network that thrives between trees in old growth forests, the threat posed by forest practices like clear-cutting and her own personal and professional struggles. Her new book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.

