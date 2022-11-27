Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you

If you’re trying to maintain a grassy lawn, don’t leave the leaves in a thick layer. Shred them by running them over with a lawn mower. You can also use fallen leaves in compost.

“You just can’t leave like a mat of leaves on your lawn because it’ll get wet and it might hurt the grass,” Weilbacher said. “So actually what you want is to mulch those leaves.”

But be sure to leave some “messy corners,” or piles of whole leaves around the edges, Weilbacher said. Such a pile becomes an important habitat for wildlife like amphibians or overwintering insects, including ladybugs, butterflies, and native bees.

“Every species of moth, beetle, fly, everybody — they’re all in one phase of the lifecycle, and many of them are in the leaf litter waiting to hibernate,” Weilbacher said.

Even if you’re not a fan of bugs, they’re key to local ecosystems.

“Bugs are one of the little things that hold up the entire world,” Weilbacher said. “We actually need them to pollinate the trees and wildflowers and shrubs that many of us love to have.”

Another bonus to leaving your leaves in your yard: It keeps them out of the landfill.