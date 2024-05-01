Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Roughly a quarter of the electricity running Philadelphia’s municipal buildings now comes from solar power.

The Adams Solar Farm — a 230,000-panel solar array near Gettysburg — started generating energy in late March. The city has committed to buying most of the farm’s power for the next 20 years.

“We’re demonstrating our commitment to combating climate change and building a more sustainable future for Philadelphians for generations to come,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said before flipping an 8-foot-tall light switch at a press event celebrating the completion of the solar farm Tuesday.

The 70 megawatts of power the city buys from the array for its municipal buildings is enough to power more than 17,000 rowhouses.

The project brings the city’s electricity use to 30% renewable — still short of the 100% target the city plans to meet within the next six years.