The Philadelphia Gas Commission approved $19.3 million for new natural gas hookups and related infrastructure this week as part of Philadelphia Gas Works’ $194.3 million capital budget for the upcoming 2025 fiscal year. The move raised the ire of climate activists who say it’s in conflict with the city achieving its climate goals, which includes net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“March was the hottest March on record and the last 10 months were all the hottest 10 months on record,” said Mitch Chanin, a member of the climate justice group POWER Interfaith and a PGW customer. “So we’re in the middle of a climate emergency. The city of Philadelphia now has a commitment to being carbon neutral, meaning no use of fossil fuels by 2050.”

Chanin spoke during a meeting Tuesday after the Gas Commission voted unanimously to approve the funds to build new gas distribution lines to serve new customers.

PGW is the largest municipally owned gas utility in the country. Both its operating and capital budgets are approved by the Philadelphia Gas Commission, whose members are appointed by the mayor and City Council. A fifth member is the current city controller. Philadelphia Facilities Management Corp. is a nonprofit contracted by the city to oversee the day-to-day management of PGW. PFMC’s members are appointed by the mayor.