The Philadelphia Gas Commission voted Thursday to approve new regulations that restrict the ability of third parties, such as advocacy organizations, to participate in the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works’ budgeting process.

Commissioners characterized the approval as the first step in a process where the final rules could still be refined. However, climate activists, PGW customers, and a consumer advocate opposed the move.

“I have been talking about this situation with my neighbors, and they are not happy,” Kate Krauss, a Port Richmond resident, said during Thursday’s special meeting. “We need more transparency and participation in this process, not less … As a PGW ratepayer and a citizen of Philadelphia, I oppose this regulation.”

The measure, drafted by the city Law Department in response to a 2022 request from PGW, outlines the process of public participation in proceedings before the Gas Commission, which includes approval of PGW’s operating and capital budgets and the purchase or sale of PGW property.

It prevents third parties except the “Public Advocate,” which represents the interests of ratepayers, and the PGW workers’ union from gathering information early in the budget process and participating at a deeper level than offering comments during a public hearing.

The new rules do preserve public comment, but advocates say participation before public hearings — performing legal discovery, providing expert witnesses and cross-examining PGW’s witnesses — is more effective.

The Gas Commission’s move to define and restrict the process comes after the climate action and racial justice advocacy organization POWER Interfaith began playing a bigger role in budget proceedings in recent years, pushing PGW to transition away from a business model centered on natural gas, which contributes to climate change.

POWER opposes the new rules, as does Community Legal Services in its role as Public Advocate, as well as 10 City Council members, who wrote a letter to the Commission early this month calling on them to reject it.

“This effort to restrict robust public participation raises serious concerns, and we firmly stand against it,” the letter read.

Three of the four Gas Commissioners present on Thursday — Royal Brown, City Councilmember Mike Driscoll and Evan Urbania — voted to approve the regulation. Only City Controller Christy Brady voted against it.

Driscoll, who was appointed to the Gas Commission by City Council last year, called the regulation a “long overdue step” as he urged his fellow commissioners to move forward with it.

“Clearly defined operating procedures [are] necessary to allow the commission to conduct its business in an orderly and efficient manner,” Driscoll said. “[These regulations] attempt to preserve the right to the public to interact with the government, while … standardizing the process by which the Commission conducts proceedings.”