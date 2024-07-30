This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

In a scathing letter to the Philadelphia Gas Commission, the Public Advocate, which represents ratepayers, has condemned proposed new rules to limit public participation in the budget process for Philadelphia Gas Works, describing it as “unfair, undemocratic and inconsistent with good governance.”

The new rules proposed by the Gas Commission would only allow full participation in the early stages of the budget proceedings to Community Legal Services, which acts as the Public Advocate. All other individuals or entities would be excluded from having similar input.

This change would not prevent public comment during budget hearings, nor does it exclude written testimony to the proposed budget. But advocates say the most meaningful participation happens prior to any proposals and prior to the public hearings, where individual testimony is often limited to a couple of minutes and rarely influences decisions.

During budget proceedings, however, parties to the legal process can ask for and get answers to questions that would inform their testimony and legal briefs. This includes seeking discovery, providing their own expert witnesses, and cross examination of PGW witnesses. This earlier stage of the process, advocates say, can influence the budget much more than any testimony at a public hearing.

“Now, more than ever, with the energy emergency and burdens of extreme costs, we need community input to co-create solutions,” said POWER Interfaith’s Julie Greenberg. POWER is a climate and racial justice organization that has participated as a party to PGW budget cases in recent years as a way to push the city-owned fossil fuel utility to transition to clean energy.