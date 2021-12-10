What diversification could mean

Transitioning away from natural gas is a challenge for PGW. The fear is that the most affluent ratepayers will be the first to ditch fossil fuels, leaving a larger and larger percentage of low-income customers who can’t afford to leave, and can’t afford to pay their gas bills. Black and Latino ratepayers in Pennsylvania are more likely to experience shutoffs and pay a higher portion of their income toward utilities than their white counterparts, according to a report released in March by Community Legal Services and the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project.

And yet 72% of Philadelphia’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings and industry, much of those dependent on gas service from PGW. Gas provided by PGW accounts for 24% of the city’s carbon footprint. City Council passed a resolution in 2019 urging the city to reach 100% clean energy for municipal buildings by 2030.

City Councilmember Derek Green is also president of the Philadelphia Gas Commission, which along with Philadelphia Facilities Management Corp. participated in the study. He said greater appliance efficiency and warmer winters caused by climate change has meant gas usage is dropping, which in itself presents a challenge for PGW’s future as the nation’s largest municipally owned gas utility.

“I think we all have a shared focus and understand that PGW as an entity initially started out as a lighting company where gas was used to light households and businesses around the city of Philadelphia. It’s changed into a heating company and can transition going forward,” said Green. “We have close to 500,000 ratepayers, a number of them are moderate to low income. So we have to find ways to diversify [PGW’s] income in order to make sure that the nation’s largest oil and gas utility still is viable for the constituents in the city.”

The report recommends investment in a feasibility study for geothermal energy, something environmentalists pushed for in comments to the draft report. That would include a network of underground pipes carrying water, shared by homes in a single block or neighborhood, powered by the region’s abundant geothermal energy. High-density polyethylene distribution lines would transport water, instead of gas, to heat pumps inside the homes, providing heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer.

Advocates say geothermal is the best way to transition PGW away from fossil fuels and maintain the workforce and revenue. Gone would be the natural gas that now flows through about 6,000 miles of pipes across the city, many as old as a century, that continue to cause safety hazards and contribute to global warming.

The report also suggests expanding weatherization through what is called “on bill financing,” which would provide loans for weatherization and could serve as a new revenue source for PGW. But consumer advocates oppose that type of program, saying it would prey on low-income ratepayers, many of whom could not afford it.

“It’s a complete non-starter,” said Rob Ballenger, from Community Legal Services. “Especially when there are programs that would help do weatherization for free.”

The third recommendation is to work with the city’s Streets and Water departments to explore “decarbonized gas,” which would convert methane that results from decomposing waste, such as sewer gas, into fuel.

Green said he’s hopeful for funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the proposed Build Back Better bill, to help pay for additional weatherization and the pilot projects. He said the time is right for looking at transforming PGW.

“It’s not something you can do tomorrow, but 20 years, five years, 10 years go much quicker than when we were much younger,” said Green. “So that time goes by fast. We need to start looking at the opportunities now and how we can do that type of diversification. And then you add to the fact the opportunity with an infrastructure bill that could provide some resources to help move in that direction. I think it was very incumbent on the utility and others to look at this opportunity.”

Green said he plans to hold public hearings on the diversification study in City Council in early 2022.