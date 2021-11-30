PECO rates are rising as the temperature dips. A cold winter is expected

Prices for the actual electricity, which makes up about half of the bill, fluctuate twice a year. But starting Dec. 1, some distribution company rates are jumping higher than normal. Pike Company Light and Power rates are rising as high as 50.2%, for example. PECO’s electricity rates will increase 6.4%, which means the average customer who does not use electricity to heat a home will see a jump of about $2.94 a month. Those who do heat with electricity will pay on average an additional $8.40 each month.

In addition to the energy costs, consumers also pay distribution costs. The Public Utility Commission recently approved an increase in that base rate for PECO that would add an additional $6.66 each month to the average household bill, while small commercial customers would pay an additional $25.06. Those increases will kick in Jan. 1, 2022.

PECO will use the additional $132 million to shore up the local energy grid against extreme weather events, provide more funds for low-income ratepayers, support electric vehicle charging stations, and promote clean energy technologies.

“We are committed to delivering safe and reliable energy for our customers and are pleased to have arrived at a balanced settlement with our stakeholders to support our continued investments,” said Mike Innocenzo, PECO president and CEO.