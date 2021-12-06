Mariner East builder Sunoco agrees to $4M settlement over Marsh Creek Lake spill

Mariner East pipeline builder Sunoco, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, will pay $4 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as part of a settlement that allows the company to resume construction near Marsh Creek Lake State Park in Chester County.

The company spilled between 21,000 and 28,000 gallons of drilling mud into the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake in August 2020, which led to the shut down of a part of the lake known as Ranger’s Cove, and a halt to construction along the approximately one-mile-long stretch of pipe.

The settlement comes just two months after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed 48 criminal charges related to Mariner East construction against the Texas-based company, including a felony of failing to report a pollution event. The grand jury report singled out the Marsh Creek Lake spill as one of several examples where Sunoco under-reported the amount of drilling mud released into the lake. The mud is primarily bentonite clay, which is non-toxic to humans but can kill macroinvertebrates, or small aquatic life that provide food for larger fish. The grand jury also reported the company used unauthorized chemicals in its drilling mud.

The settlement requires Sunoco to dredge the top 6 inches of sediment in Ranger’s Cove; replace damaged fish, turtle, and bird habitat; remove all dredging material from the lake, as well as restore the shoreline and streamside buffers. The company will also pay a penalty of $341,000 for DEP permit violations and post a $4 million bond to ensure completion of the remediation. The $4 million payment to DCNR will be used toward “rehabilitation and improvements to the park, including an accessible boat launch, stream and shoreline restoration, invasive species suppression, efficiency measures that will take the park to net-zero energy, and to add a public visitor center to the park office,” according to a press release from DCNR.