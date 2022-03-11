Judge: Pipeline company failed to safeguard residents

The developer of a multi-billion-dollar pipeline that traverses southern Pennsylvania should have done more to protect the safety of more than 200 residents of an apartment complex during eight months of construction work, a judge ruled.

Sunoco Pipeline LP, developer of the often-penalized Mariner East pipeline network, created a fire hazard during construction, made excessive noise and failed to adequately communicate with residents of Glen Riddle Station Apartments, a 124-unit complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Middletown Township, Delaware County, the ruling said.

“More should have been done by Sunoco where the well-being and safety of more than 200 Pennsylvanians was at issue,” said the ruling, issued Monday by Joel H. Cheskis, deputy chief administrative law judge at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. “Extreme care should have been taken but was not.”

Cheskis fined the company $51,000 — the latest in a series of penalties assessed against Mariner East.