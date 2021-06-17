Hearing on Mariner East 2 reroute shows public rifts persist over pipeline project

But the opening for business has not blunted opposition from some residents in towns where the pipeline runs, or diluted the enthusiasm of its defenders.

“It has been over 10 months since SPLP released thousands of gallons of industrial waste into Marsh Creek Lake,” said state Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat representing parts of Chester, Montgomery and Berks counties. “This represents just one in a string of contamination events, sinkholes and lawsuits against this project stretching over five years. At what point is enough enough?”

Muth urged the Department of Environmental Protection to deny permits for the rerouted section, saying that Sunoco has not cleaned up the drilling mud that leaked into the lake last August, and she accused the DEP of failing to do its job.

The DEP shut down construction on the approximately one-mile section of the line when the spill occurred, and ordered Sunoco to submit plans for a new route.

“By allowing this company to simply modify its plans every time they spill represents gross negligence on the part of the department,” Muth said. “I urge the department to demand complete restoration of Marsh Creek State Park prior to consideration of this permit.”

In response to Muth’s comments, DEP spokesman Jamar Thrasher said, “DEP continues to work with DCNR and Sunoco on a complete restoration plan for Marsh Creek.”

Across the state, the DEP has issued 121 notices of violation to Sunoco for leaks of drilling mud, disturbance to local water wells, pollution of water bodies, and the creation of sinkholes during construction of the 20-inch Mariner East 2 pipeline, the 16-inch Mariner East 2X pipeline, and the repurposing of the existing Mariner East 1 pipeline, since the project began in February 2017.

Joe McGinn, vice president of public affairs for Sunoco’s parent, Energy Transfer, said during the hearing that the company chose to reroute the pipeline using open-trench construction rather than the horizontal directional drilling technique that led to last August’s spill, and has led to many spills of drilling mud elsewhere along the pipeline. He said the proposed new technique would be safer for the environment and the community.

“After carefully evaluating many alternative options to the existing construction method, the modification we propose best adapts to local geology, offers the least temporary impact to the surrounding community by avoiding extended road closure, and completely eliminates the potential for the future inadvertent return of drilling mud,” he said, using a technical term for spills like the one at Marsh Creek Lake.